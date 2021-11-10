Panthers set to place quarterback Sam Darnold on IR

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 6:16 pm

By DAVID NEWTON

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will place quarterback Sam Darnold on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury, which is believed to have occurred in Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule said Darnold is expected to miss at least four weeks.

P.J. Walker, who played for Rhule at Temple and starred in the XFL before signing with Carolina last year, will get his second NFL start on Sunday when the Panthers (4-5) play at the Arizona Cardinals (8-1).

He won his first start last year 20-0 against the Detroit Lions.

“P.J. is here because I believe in him,” said Rhule, saying his faith in Walker has nothing to do with coaching him in college.

Darnold was a game-time decision to start Sunday’s game after suffering a concussion and a shoulder injury in a victory over the Atlanta Falcons the week before. The shoulder injury is not believed to be related to the injury suffered against New England.

An MRI this week revealed Darnold had an incomplete fracture of the scapula on his right (throwing) shoulder. Rhule said he believes it happened in the second quarter.

There is one play in which Darnold took a forearm to the scapula area from Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy early n the second quarter that could be the source of the injury.

Neither Rhule nor Darnold indicated on Sunday the shoulder was an issue in the quarterback’s performance in the loss. Rhule reiterated that on Monday.

“When I looked at him in the game, I didn’t see a bunch of poorly thrown balls,” Rhule said. “I just saw some decisions we would like to have back.”

Darnold finished the game, completing 16 of 33 passes for 172 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns. One of his interceptions, in the third quarter, was returned 88 yards for a touchdown.

“You look at the second half, he obviously was playing with something,” Rhule said Wednesday.

The Panthers on Tuesday signed quarterback Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. Rhule said the team would continue to explore all options at the position with the belief Darnold will be back in four to six weeks.

Asked if Carolina would consider bringing back Cam Newton, the top pick of the 2011 NFL draft who played with the Panthers through the 2019 season, Rhule said he didn’t want to discuss “hypotheticals.”

Go Back