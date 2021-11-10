Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb says he’s confused by NFL’s ‘weird’ fines

By TODD ARCHER

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been fined nearly $50,000 this season for uniform violations and a wave after his walk-off winning touchdown against the New England Patriots, while Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined only $14,650 for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Annoy me? Nah. Confuse me a lot? Very much so yes,” Lamb said. “I just don’t understand why I’m always the one getting fined for some reason. Untucked jersey. I don’t know.”

Lamb was fined $5,150 for having his jersey untucked during the Sept. 27 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and $15,450 for the same violation against the Carolina Panthers the next week. The next penalty for an untucked jersey would be $46,350.

“Like, I don’t know what I need to do honestly,” Lamb said. “I just know for sure I’m more conscious of it. … Post-tackle or anything, I guess I got to look down, pull my jersey down. Stuff like that. It’s weird. It’s very weird, considering the next time I get caught with my jersey untucked, I heard I get fined like $50,000 or something. That’s weird.”

Lamb said that he is not wearing his uniform any differently than he did a year ago as a rookie and that he was not fined then. He has not been fined the past two games and said he will talk with the uniform inspector before games.

“Long story short, I’m going to make sure every game now that I’m fine before the game,” Lamb said.

Teammate Amari Cooper first referenced Lamb’s fines on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, saying his fellow receiver must not like money.

“I would say that too, just considering all the money I’ve been giving up at that time, six games, six weeks in a row, just consistently getting fined,” Lamb said. “I would kind of think the same thing, but I do love money. For those that don’t know, I do like money.”

Lamb was also surprised Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith was not fined for choking him after a catch in the Cowboys’ Oct. 31 win at Minnesota.

“Yes, considering I got fined, what was that for, waving?” Lamb said, adding, “Then for me to get choked on the sideline and the ref said his thumb was stuck in my helmet … that’s nonsense. … I know what it feel like to be choked. I was being choked.”

