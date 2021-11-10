Today is Wednesday November 10, 2021
Dwayne Johnson teases his ‘Red Notice’ co-star Ryan Reynolds over his Netflix usage

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 4:33 pm
Netflix

While Ryan Reynolds' fake feud with good buddy Hugh Jackman is the stuff of Twitter legend, it seems that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is angling for a piece of the action. 

Johnson posted to social media with a photo of an outdoor movie marquee on which he'd had posted the message, "Ryan Reynolds Uses His Mom's Netfix Account."

Johnson tweeted to his Red Notice co-star, "Beat that."

He also added, "For the record, Ryan's mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did."

Reynolds took it in stride, replying, "In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account."

Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot, debuts on the streaming service Friday.

