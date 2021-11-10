Dwayne Johnson teases his ‘Red Notice’ co-star Ryan Reynolds over his Netflix usage

While Ryan Reynolds' fake feud with good buddy Hugh Jackman is the stuff of Twitter legend, it seems that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is angling for a piece of the action.

Johnson posted to social media with a photo of an outdoor movie marquee on which he'd had posted the message, "Ryan Reynolds Uses His Mom's Netfix Account."

Johnson tweeted to his Red Notice co-star, "Beat that."

He also added, "For the record, Ryan's mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did."

Reynolds took it in stride, replying, "In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account."



Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot, debuts on the streaming service Friday.

One last heist for the road 🥃

Beat that, @vancityreynolds.

For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did. #RedNotice hits @Netflix worldwide THIS FRIDAY!

Enjoy our film 🥃🌍 pic.twitter.com/oYQZWtB3KS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 10, 2021

