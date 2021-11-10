Paxton pays a visit to KTBB

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm

TYLER — Texas Attorney general Ken paxton covered a range of topics Wednesday during a visit to the KTBB studios. Asked why he became attorney general, Paxton says he saw the country “at a crossroads” when President Obama was in office and “felt a duty” to take the post. We mentioned the battles Paxton has been taking on, including immigration, vaccines, and the border situation. He said, “They’re all tough fights because you’re taking on the federal government” and other formidable foes. But he says the fights are necessary “or we are going to lose our country.” As for the legal battles he’s facing, Paxton said he won’t speak ill of his fellow Republicans but rather will speak of his own record and what he wants to accomplish.

Queried about alternative energy sources in oil-and-gas-heavy Texas, Paxton says it’s best to let the market determine what is best for the state. As for the mass entries at the Mexico border, Paxton said, “We’re gonna do our best to stop it.” He remains critical of the Biden Adminuistration’s border policy. Why is he running for re-election amid a crowded field? Paxton told us, “I want people to have hope.” He adds that he wants people to know that Texas leaders will be “on the front lines” of defending their freedom. Finally, we wanted to know what scares Paxton. He responded that it can’t just be state officials and a few states taking on the causes he believes in — that people “need to stand up in large numbers” when threatened by the federal government.

Go Back