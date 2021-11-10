Tyler, Longview still strong in sales tax allocations

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 12:54 pm

AUSTIN — Sales tax allocation figures from the state Comptroller’s Office continue to look good for the two biggest cities in East Texas. For the month of November, Tyler gets $4,965,429.01, up from $4,346,107.52 in November 2020. Tyler’s year-to-date number is $48,790,045.60, an increase from the $42,139,695.84 the city posted a year ago. Longview takes in $4,055,737.46, compared to $3,249,052.61 at this time last year. For the year to date, Longview shows $35,595,270.64, up from $31,053,029.47 in November 2020. Click here for more detailed information.

