Today is Wednesday November 10, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler, Longview still strong in sales tax allocations

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 12:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler, Longview still strong in sales tax allocationsAUSTIN — Sales tax allocation figures from the state Comptroller’s Office continue to look good for the two biggest cities in East Texas. For the month of November, Tyler gets $4,965,429.01, up from $4,346,107.52 in November 2020. Tyler’s year-to-date number is $48,790,045.60, an increase from the $42,139,695.84 the city posted a year ago. Longview takes in $4,055,737.46, compared to $3,249,052.61 at this time last year. For the year to date, Longview shows $35,595,270.64, up from $31,053,029.47 in November 2020. Click here for more detailed information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design