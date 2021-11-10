Council takes action on Trane; no action on redistricting

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 12:27 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council passed a resolution Wednesday to nominate Trane U.S., Inc., for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program. The company, which opened its Tyler facility in 1956, has grown to be one of the city’s largest businesses as well as one of the largest Trane facilities in the world, according to a news release. Trane is proposing a $76.7 million investment to construct a 190,000 square foot building and assembly lines at the Tyler facility as a result of the Building 9 collapse from the early 2021 winter storm. The Texas Enterprise Zone Program is an economic development tool, and designated projects are eligible to apply for state sales and use tax refunds on qualified expenditures. Click here for more information.

Also Wednesday, the Council took no action on redistricting following its final public hearing on the topic. “We want to thank the community for their participation in this process,” Mayor Don Warren said in a separate news release. “We discussed all of the comments we received and we are taking all of them into consideration.” Adoption of a final redistricting plan is set for the City Council meeting on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Go to this link for more information on that item.

Go Back