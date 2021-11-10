Today is Wednesday November 10, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


CampV celebrates Veterans Day

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 11:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CampV celebrates Veterans DayTYLER — Tyler’s CampV celebrates Veterans Day with two events. First: the dedication of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” Garden at 10:30. On KTBB’S “In Focus,” CampV’s Vicki Patzold said CampV was one of three locations selected for that event, which observes the centennial of the Arlington, Va., landmark. She says activities will include a 21-gun salute from the Marine Corps League of Jacksonville, along with a proclamation. That’s followed by a Veterans Day ceremony at Bullard’s Brook Hill School from noon till 2. Patzold says you’ll have the chance to visit the on-campus Freedom Museum and see the Honor Walk — adding, “It’s just a day to come together and celebrate our veterans.” CampV is a “one stop shop” for veterans, military members, and their families.

Click here to learn more about CampV. Go to this link to hear the “In Focus” show in its entirety.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design