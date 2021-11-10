CampV celebrates Veterans Day

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 11:01 am

TYLER — Tyler’s CampV celebrates Veterans Day with two events. First: the dedication of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” Garden at 10:30. On KTBB’S “In Focus,” CampV’s Vicki Patzold said CampV was one of three locations selected for that event, which observes the centennial of the Arlington, Va., landmark. She says activities will include a 21-gun salute from the Marine Corps League of Jacksonville, along with a proclamation. That’s followed by a Veterans Day ceremony at Bullard’s Brook Hill School from noon till 2. Patzold says you’ll have the chance to visit the on-campus Freedom Museum and see the Honor Walk — adding, “It’s just a day to come together and celebrate our veterans.” CampV is a “one stop shop” for veterans, military members, and their families.

Click here to learn more about CampV. Go to this link to hear the “In Focus” show in its entirety.

