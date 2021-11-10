COVID-19 live updates: Over 900,000 kids 5-11 will have first shot by end of day, White House says

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 8:10 am

(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 756,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Just 68.4% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 10, 8:55 am

Over 900,000 kids 5-11 will have 1st shot by end of day, White House estimates

The White House estimates that by the end of Wednesday over 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 will have received their first vaccine shot.

That’s 3% of the 28 million newly eligible kids in this category.

Another 700,000 kids in that age range have appointments booked at pharmacies to get their first jab, according to the White House.

Nov 09, 10:36 pm

Mask mandate ending in Florida's largest school district

Masks will be optional for students in Miami-Dade County, Florida's largest school district, beginning on Friday, the district announced Tuesday.

This change is "based on significantly improved COVID-19 conditions in the community and within our schools," school officials said in a statement.

Fully vaccinated employees also have the choice to not wear a mask.

Nov 09, 4:41 pm

Boosters required for people 65+ to retain health pass in France

French residents over the age of 65 must get a booster in order to keep their health pass, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

The health pass, which indicates a person is vaccinated, is mandatory for restaurants, theaters, museums and similar institutions throughout the country.

Nov 09, 3:41 pm

10 states see increase in hospital admissions

Ten states -- Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Utah and Vermont -- have seen an increase in hospital admissions in the last two weeks, according to federal data.

The daily case average in the U.S. has jumped by 12.6% over the last two weeks, according to federal data.

Twenty-one states have seen daily cases go up by at least 10% over the last two weeks: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

