Today is Wednesday November 10, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Remains found in Texas in 1980 finally identified as teen

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A body found along an interstate in Texas 41 years ago has finally been identified as a 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota. Sheriff’s officials in Walker County, Texas say new DNA technology and forensic genealogy helped them track the unidentified remains to a handful of possible relatives. Investigators eventually determined the remains are those of Sherri Ann Jarvis whose nude body was spotted along the interstate near Huntsville by a trucker in November 1980. Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae said at a news conference Tuesday that the cause of death was asphyxia by strangulation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design