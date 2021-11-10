‘People”s Sexiest Man Alive 2021 is: Paul Rudd

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 8:15 am

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After much speculation, Paul Rudd has been announced as People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" 2021.

The big announcement came Tuesday night via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. ﻿Before confirming Rudd's status, though, Colbert put him through a rigorous -- and hilarious -- sexy evaluation. The test included an interview in which Rudd was asked a series of questions, including when he first realized he was sexy.

"When I was a baby," Rudd answered. "I was a baby. I didn't know what sexy was. I just felt different. I wore a thong diaper and I knew the other kids didn't."

The Ant-Man star was also tested on his ability to successfully conduct a sexy photoshoot. At the end of it all, Colbert shared that Rudd's test results came back "negative" for sexy. However, after Rudd humbly accepted that fate, it was revealed that "humility" was the final test, and he passed -- thus crowning him as People's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2021.

Rudd succeeds Michael B. Jordan, who held the coveted title for 2020. Others who have been named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" include John Legend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, David Beckham, and Chris Hemsworth.

The full People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue hits newsstands this Friday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back