High court skeptical of Texas death row inmate prayer demand

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 7:52 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative Supreme Court justices are expressing skepticism about saying that Texas must agree to a death row inmate’s request to allow a chaplain to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. Executions in Texas have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome of Tuesday’s arguments won’t take anyone off death row but could make clear what religious accommodations officials must make for inmates who are being put to death. Members of the court’s conservative majority suggested that requiring Texas to accommodate the inmate’s request could lead to a string of cases where inmates ask for unending accommodations.

Go Back