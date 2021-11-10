‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Chris S. emerges as the new villain

Following Jamie's departure last week for spreading lies, The Bachelorette continued on Tuesday with Chris S. emerging as the new villain after throwing frontrunner Nayte under the bus.

It all started with a group date that had the men joining Michelle Young for a slumber party that ended in a “Teddy Bear Showdown” hosted by WWE stars the Bella Twins, where the contestants pounded each other with stuffed teddy bears. The men seemed to be too involved in their own fun to spend time with Michelle.

Young, who just a week ago had shared a poem about not feeling seen, was disappointed by the men's behavior, and shared her concerns with them at the after-party. One-by-one, each of the men apologized, with Olu, who compared Michelle's feelings to those of his and his sisters, earning the date rose.

Just as the drama seemed to have subsided, Chris S. -- who wasn't a part of the date but heard the others talking about it -- interrupted the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party to accuse some of the men of being too cocky and not caring enough about her. He challenged the men who thought they "had it in the bag" to "speak up or...go home," leaving them shocked and angered.

During a private conversation with Michelle, Chris S. singled out Nayte as the chief offender. Michelle confronted Nayte with Chris' claims, which led to a fight between the two suitors.

The move paid off for Chris -- at least for now -- as he received the last rose of the night.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

