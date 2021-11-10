Today is Wednesday November 10, 2021
Congressman Louie Gohmert exploring run for Attorney General

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 7:52 am
Congressman Louie Gohmert exploring run for Attorney GeneralTYLER — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, who has a well-earned reputation as a conservative firebrand, says that if he can raise one-million dollars in ten days, then he’ll run for State Attorney General. SMU Political Analyst Cal Jillson says the current AG, Ken Paxton, is seen as vulnerable. “He has been under indictment for the last 5 years and is also under FBI investigation. The bet is that if he goes down, the seat will be available”, says Jillson. Statewide offices in Texas rarely come open. Jillson says Gohmert has a strong case, but opponents will likely bring up his ties to the January 6th Capitol riot. A new report suggests he was one of several Republican members of Congress who helped plan the pro-Trump rally.



