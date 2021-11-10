Man pleads guilty to running guns through Arkansas to Mexico

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 7:52 am

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle guns through Arkansas to Mexican drug cartels. In a statement, federal prosecutors say Andrew Scott Pierson entered his plea Tuesday before a federal judge in Little Rock. The 47-year-old Jay, Oklahoma, man faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing, which hasn’t been scheduled. In 2017, an Arkansas man reported receiving firearm components to process that he recognized as counterfeit. Federal agents traced them to a Laredo, Texas, organization smuggling the parts to Pierson in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Go Back