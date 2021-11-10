Today is Wednesday November 10, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man pleads guilty to running guns through Arkansas to Mexico

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 7:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle guns through Arkansas to Mexican drug cartels. In a statement, federal prosecutors say Andrew Scott Pierson entered his plea Tuesday before a federal judge in Little Rock. The 47-year-old Jay, Oklahoma, man faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing, which hasn’t been scheduled. In 2017, an Arkansas man reported receiving firearm components to process that he recognized as counterfeit. Federal agents traced them to a Laredo, Texas, organization smuggling the parts to Pierson in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design