IMAX launching ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Fan Event

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 4:48 pm
Sony Pictures

With the release of the final trailer to Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- featuring the voices and brief appearances of some of its original series stars including Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray -- comes news IMAX is doing the movie big. 

Well, "big" is not a surprise for the giant format theaters, but in the case of the new film, they're hosting a Ghostbusters Fan Event in the U.S. and Canada to celebrate the movie's launch on November 19. 

The special event will be live-streamed from Los Angeles at 8pm Eastern in select theaters, and will not only show the new Sony Pictures movie, but will also feature a Q&A with director Jason Reitman and his dad, producer -- and original Ghostbusters director -- Ivan Reitman

The select theaters will also treat fans to commemorative posters and other goodies. 

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars the original cast, which also includes Sigourney WeaverErnie Hudson, and Annie Potts, as well as series newcomers Paul RuddCarrie CoonFinn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace.

Here's a list of the participating IMAX locations: 

United States

California

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX Theatre – San Francisco, CA
Esquire IMAX Theatre – Sacramento, CA
Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum & IMAX – Irvine, CA
TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX – Hollywood, CA
AMC Mission Valley 20 & IMAX Theatre – San Diego, CA

Washington DC
AMC Georgetown 14 & IMAX Theatre – Washington, DC

Florida
AMC Aventura 24 & IMAX Theatre – Aventura, FL

Georgia
Regal Atlantic Station & IMAX Theatre – Atlanta, GA

Illinois
AMC Oakbrook 12 & IMAX Theatre – Oak Brook, IL

Minnesota
AMC Rosedale 14 & IMAX Theatre – Roseville, MN

Massachusetts
AMC Boston Common 19 – IMAX – Boston, MA

New York
AMC Empire 25 & IMAX Theatre – New York, NY

North Carolina
Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen & IMAX – Charlotte, NC

Pennsylvania
Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX Theatre – King of Prussia, PA

Texas
AMC Northpark 15 & IMAX Theatre – Dallas, TX
Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E & IMAX – Houston, TX
Santikos Palladium IMAX Theatre – San Antonio, TX

Tennessee
Malco Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX Theatre – Memphis, TN

Washington
Regal Thornton Place & IMAX Theatre – Seattle, WA

Canada

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & IMAX Theatre – Oakville, ON

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



