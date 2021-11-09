Shaq, police announce $30,000 reward for info on suspect who shot officer

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 4:48 pm

(ATLANTA) -- Investigators in Georgia and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal are offering a $30,000 reward for any information regarding a suspect who shot and wounded a police officer last week.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, was responding to a domestic disturbance on Thursday and was attempting to make an arrest, the Henry County Police Department said in a statement. Jordan Jackson, 22, of McDonough, Georgia, allegedly shot Desai and fled the scene in a 2016 Honda Civic, according to the police.

Desai was taken to Grady Medical Center and was listed in critical, but stable condition Sunday, the police said. Desai, who is married and has two children, has been with the Henry County PD for two years and previously worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and DeKalb County Police, the police said.

On Sunday, a reward for information on Jackson's whereabouts was announced and the money came from several sources.

The Harris County Sheriff's office and the U.S. Marshals Office each offered $10,000 Crime Stoppers Atlanta offered $5,000, the Henry County PD said.

O'Neal, who lives in Henry County and is an honorary deputy in Clayton County, Georgia, also offered $5,000.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 800-597-TIPS (8477).

