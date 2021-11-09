Tree lighting, parade set for December 2 in Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 3:59 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation crew is getting in the holiday spirit and will be decorating downtown with thousands of twinkling lights in time for the 36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. According to a news release, the tree lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza following the Tyler Rotary Christmas Parade scheduled for 6 p.m. The ceremony’s centerpiece is a 20-foot Leyland Cypress tree from Merkert Tree Farm in Beckville. The tree will be lit by the 2022 Miracle Child, representing the Children’s Miracle Network at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System. Parking is free and available at the Fair Plaza Garage on S. College Ave. The 2022 Miracle Child will be announced during a press conference at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum on N. Broadway Ave. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m.

