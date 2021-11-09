Today is Tuesday November 09, 2021
Roberts pleased but not fully satisfied with virus numbers

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 3:59 pm
Roberts pleased but not fully satisfied with virus numbersTYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts remains encouraged with declining COVID-19 numbers in East Texas — but he says there’s still work to do. He tells KTBB things are still trending positively, although the virus’s presence is not going down as quickly as he would like, with the numbers flattening a bit since Thursday. Roberts is not letting up in his call for everyone to get vaccinated. He also reminds you that kids age 5 to 11 are now eligible for COVID shots. He says things are off to a pretty good start on that front, and officials may be doing some school outreach in the near future.



