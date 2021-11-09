Today is Tuesday November 09, 2021
Man sentenced in Sky Ranch assault

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021
Man sentenced in Sky Ranch assaultTYLER – A Mineola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting a girl at Sky Ranch Christian Camp in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, the sentence follows a guilty plea from 30-year-old Caylon Whittington. DNA evidence led to the arrest of Whittington, who was charged for inappropriately touching a nine-year-old girl while she was sleeping at the camp in 2015. Deputies were told the assault happened after someone sneaked into a cabin at night. The girl was attending a Green Acres Baptist Church children’s retreat. Whittington was arrested this past April in Llano County and transferred to the Smith County Jail.



