Ryan Reynolds admits the thought of having a son “terrified” him

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 1:06 pm

Netflix © 2021/Frank Masi

Ryan Reynolds is not only thrilled to be a #GirlDad -- he is admittedly very thankful that he and wife Blake Lively haven't produced a son.

Speaking to Access, the Free Guy star opened up about being the father of three daughters and asserted, "I would not have it any other way."

Reynolds doesn't mind that he's the only man in the household, declaring, "When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy" because he and Lively "didn't know" what they were having.

"I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five feet away," Reynolds deadpanned.

The actor went on about the bond he formed with his Red Notice co-stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, who are also the parents of three daughters. "Dwayne and Gal and I, we talk a lot about that, and there is a sort of shared experience there that I think is... worth noting," said Reynolds. "We love, love having our girls."

He added that his and Gadot's daughters were in "school pods" together while filming, which took place during the pandemic. He said it was "great" that their kids were able to go to school together during that time.

When asked if he would be interested in having a son, the actor shrugged, "No. We're all right."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back