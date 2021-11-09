City begins construction on Cloverdale Drainage Improvement Project

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 12:16 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler is scheduled to begin construction on the Cloverdale Drainage Improvement Project on Nov. 12. The project will repair a failing storm drain system by improving undersized and dilapidated culverts to alleviate flooding of streets and homes caused by an undersized channel, according to a news release. The Cloverdale project runs along Cloverdale Drive and Silverwood Drive from Caperton Boulevard to just north of Woodlark Drive. Contractors are scheduled to work in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed on Oct. 27, 2022, depending on the weather. Motorists are asked to obey detours and road closures and to use caution in the area. Click here for background on this project.

