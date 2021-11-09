Authorities arrest most wanted offender from Harleton

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 11:40 am

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, including an East Texan. According to a DPS news release, Billy Ray Dake, 47, of Harleton, was arrested in Wichita Falls Nov. 1, the same day he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Dake had been wanted since May 17, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest on Aug. 27, for failure to register as a sex offender. Dake had been convicted in 1992, 2011, and 2018 on charges dating to an incident involving a 5-year-old boy. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison but was released on parole in November 2019. The other offenders recently captured are from Odessa and Corpus Christi.

