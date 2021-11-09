Today is Tuesday November 09, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Authorities arrest most wanted offender from Harleton

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 11:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Authorities arrest most wanted offender from HarletonAUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, including an East Texan. According to a DPS news release, Billy Ray Dake, 47, of Harleton, was arrested in Wichita Falls Nov. 1, the same day he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Dake had been wanted since May 17, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest on Aug. 27, for failure to register as a sex offender. Dake had been convicted in 1992, 2011, and 2018 on charges dating to an incident involving a 5-year-old boy. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison but was released on parole in November 2019. The other offenders recently captured are from Odessa and Corpus Christi.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design