Wednesday a key date for redistricting in Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 10:42 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday holds its final public hearing on local redistricting. Wednesday is also the final day to submit alternate plans. Mayor Don Warren reminds you that certain criteria must be followed for such plans, and he says you can find that information online. He tells us the process has gone well so far, with a couple of prior public hearings along with a pair of recent open houses. The council gathers at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Final action on the new council district layout is planned for December 8. Click here for more information.

