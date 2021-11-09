Longview ISD to lift mask mandate

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 11:13 am

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD will lift their mask mandate beginning Nov. 20. According to our news partner KETK, the rescinding of the mandate is due to the ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in the district. After Nov. 20, students, staff, and visitors will no longer be required to wear face coverings at district facilities or events. Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the decision was based solely on the data and facts available to the district. According to data presented during Monday’s LISD Board of Trustees meeting, there are only 13 active student cases and only 5 active staff cases which is less than 1% of the LISD community.

“We have been monitoring cases and recoveries in Longview from the very beginning of this pandemic to today, and we will continue to do so,” he said. “Just as we issued the mandate [in August] because of the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, we are removing the mandate today because the evidence shows that we have successfully beaten this back in our community.”

