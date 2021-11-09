Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have the internet buzzing

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 7:45 am

What do Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez have in common? The fact that the internet is going crazy over an exchange the three had over the weekend.

The trio were attendees at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, November 6, and a short video clip shared by Variety's Marc Malkin on Sunday shows Bezos' girlfriend, Sanchez -- who is standing between the Amazon founder and the Oscar winner -- lean in close to DiCaprio while looking up at him and smiling.

What seems like a simple exchange that almost any fan of the Titanic star could hope for has turned into internet gold, with one Twitter user hilariously commenting, "Looks like Bezos’s date rather be with Leo," to which another replied, "Who doesn't!!!"

Another quipped, "I guess we won’t be seeing any of Leo’s movies on [Amazon] prime."

Needless to say, it didn't take long for Bezos to chime in on the chatter. On Monday, the billionaire tweeted a photo of himself leaning over a sign that reads "Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop" and jokingly captioned it, "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio."

Sanchez, whose romance with Bezos became public in 2019, has not yet commented on the exchange.

