Indictments in quadruple homicide in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: November 9, 2021 at 7:59 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Three men arrested in connection to the quadruple murder in New Summerfield have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges, according to our news partner KETK. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Dylan Welch, 21, and Billy Phillips, 37, were indicted on Oct. 6. They were detained on July 21, and are accused of the deadly shooting of four people in a trailer home near New Summerfield. The three men each received a bond of $1 million. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the shooting happened due to a robbery over clothes and guns. John Clinton, 18, Amanda Bain 39, Ami Hickey, 39, and Jeff Gerla, 47, were killed in the incident.

