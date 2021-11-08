AMC+ picks up Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’; Remake of ‘Midnight Run’ starring Regina Hall in the works

AMC+ has announced they've picked up Jodie Turner-Smith's highly anticipated psychological thriller, Anne Boleyn.

On Monday, AMC+ shared that the new three-part original series, starring Turner-Smith in the titular role, will premiere its first episode in the U.S. on Thursday, December 9. The remaining two episodes will be released on consecutive Thursdays. As previously reported, Anne Boleyn follows the final months of Boleyn's life from her perspective as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter. It will also show her determination to be seen as an equal in a patriarchal society and her ultimate demise by execution. Anne Boleyn, also starring Paapa Essiedu as Anne’s brother, George Boleyn, first aired in the U.K. back in May.

In other news, Regina Hall is teaming up with Robert De Niro for a remake of the 1988 classic action comedy film Midnight Run. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hall is set to star in the forthcoming film, with De Niro attached to produce. The original film starred De Niro as a bounty hunter tasked with tracking down a former mob accountant, played by the late Charles Grodin. Together the two traveled cross-country trying to evade both the FBI and the mob. Plot details, as well as additional casting, have not been revealed.

Finally, SNL alum Kenan Thompson has been tapped to host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. As previously reported, the ceremony will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m ET.

