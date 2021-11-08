Today is Monday November 08, 2021
TISD director of fine arts named Administrator of the Year

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 3:41 pm
TISD director of fine arts named Administrator of the YearTYLER – The Texas Art Education Association announced Tyler ISD Director of Fine Arts Sandra Newton as the TAEA Administrator of the Year. “It is my honor, pleasure, and I am beyond joyful to serve the teachers and students of Tyler ISD,” Newton said in a news release. According to the release, TAEA recognized Newton “for her significant contributions to TAEA and arts education on the state, local, and national levels.” Newton received her award during the award ceremony and reception November 5 in Round Rock. Newton co-hosts “The Art Connection of East Texas,” heard Saturday mornings on KTBB. Tyler ISD has also received the TAEA District of Distinction for the third consecutive year. This distinction places Tyler ISD in the top 4% of visual art programs in Texas, according to the release.



