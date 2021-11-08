Second man indicted in May shooting

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 1:53 pm

TYLER — A second Tyler man has been indicted for capital murder stemming from a May shooting that left one dead. According to our news partner KETK, 27-year-old Dakevian Scroggins is accused in the killing of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger. He was shot in front of a home on Crosby Street behind CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Scroggins was on the run for more than two months after the shooting and was placed on the Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted list. He was arrested in late July. Also charged for the murder is 23-year-old Zaccheus Dunn. He was caught just two days after the shooting. Under Texas law, both men could be facing the death penalty. A decision for either of them has yet to be announced by Smith County DA Jacob Putman. Neither defendant has a set court date. They are both being held in the Smith County Jail.

