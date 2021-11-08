Today is Monday November 08, 2021
Friday’s Disney+ Day celebrated with discounts, surprise screenings and more

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 10:00 am
Disney+

Ahead of Friday's two-year anniversary of the launch of Disney+, dubbed Disney+ Day, the streaming service from ABC News' parent company has announced a week-long celebration.

From November 12 through November 14, more than 200 AMC Theatres will celebrate with four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite movies, for just $5 a ticket, at participating AMC locations.

ShopDisney will provide free shipping in the U.S. and Europe from November 12 to November 14 to subscribers of Disney+, and will offer all-new branded merch, from shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Loki and more. 

To boot, Disney and VeVe, have just launched a series of NFTs featuring beloved and iconic characters from some of its fan-favorite properties, including Star Wars, Marvel Studios, The Simpsons and others. 

Also just announced are the following titles coming to the streaming service on Disney+ Day, including: 

  • The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience
  • Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series
  • 2007's live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

As previously reported, Friday will also see the launch of a slew of new titles on Disney+, including Shang-ChiJungle CruiseHome Sweet Home AloneOlaf Presents, The Simpsons in PlusaversaryUnder the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, and Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special.

On Friday at 9:00am Eastern time, fans can check out sneak peeks of upcoming Disney+ movies and series from the worlds of Pixar, Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and more.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



