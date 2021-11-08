Today is Monday November 08, 2021
“Rise above the noise”: Maria Shriver comes to son-in-law Chris Pratt’s defense after “healthy baby” flap

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 11:00 am
ABC/Randy Holmes

Maria Shriver is sticking up for her son-in-law Chris Pratt, commenting on that post about his new baby that caused such a flap online. 

Pratt was flamed online last week for a sweet post to his wife, in which he thanked her for giving him a "gorgeous healthy daughter" that some read into that as a dig against Faris, as their child was born premature, and because of that, suffered health complications.  

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are," responded Shriver, the mom of Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who's the daughter of Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Shriver, 66, mentioned both of Pratt's children: 8-year-old Jack, from his marriage to ex Anna Faris, and his baby daughter with Katherine, Lyla.

"What a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine [and] what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!" said Shriver. "I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise. Your kids love [you] your family loves you [and] your wife loves you. What a beautiful life, I'm proud of you xo."

While not addressing the situation directly, Pratt took to Instagram on Friday in a series of Stories to say he was feeling "depressed," but found some peace in running in nature and listening to praise music.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



