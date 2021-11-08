Mom of 3 who gave birth while battling COVID-19 goes home after nearly 100 days

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 11:51 am

GMA

(NEW YORK) -- A mom of three who gave birth while battling COVID-19 and spent nearly 100 days hospitalized while going weeks without meeting her newborn, is heading home.

"It’s been such a long time," Cierra Chub said Monday on "Good Morning America." "Each [of my kids] came up to visit once, but it's not the same."

Cierra Chubb, of South Carolina, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in July, while she was around 37 weeks pregnant.

Just two days after she was admitted to the hospital, she had to undergo an emergency cesarean section because her pregnancy was in distress.

She delivered her third child, a son named Myles, on July 26, two weeks before his due date.

While Myles was born healthy, Cierra Chubb's condition quickly deteriorated after his birth. She was put on a ventilator and then an ECMO machine, on which she stayed for nearly 30 days, according to her husband, Jamal Chubb, who became the sole caregiver for their three children and documented his wife's journey on TikTok.

"It's just one of those things where you're living life and then all of a sudden everything feels like it's collapsing," Jamal Chubb said on "GMA." "At first I started sharing the story on Tiktok just because I wanted to update people because I kept getting a lot of text messages, and then it grew from updating to informing people on what I'm seeing with COVID firsthand and encouraging people to get vaccinated."

"It kind of took on a life of its own," he said, adding that his family has received "so many prayers" from people around the world.

In what Jamal Chubb described as "truly a miracle," his wife's condition began to improve over the past two months.

Cierra Chubb, who was not vaccinated when she was diagnosed with COVID-19, was able to walk out of the hospital on Oct. 27. She was cheered on by medical staff who lined the hallways to say goodbye.

"I had been there so long that I'd gotten to know the nursing staff and the respiratory specialists very well, but I wasn't expecting that there were going to be that many people invested in my wellness," she said. "It was incredible."

Her recovery continued at a rehabilitation center -- where she relearned everything from walking to writing -- until Monday, when she was able to go home.

"I've been crying in the car all morning on the way up here," Jamal Chubb said of his final drive from the family's home to the rehabilitation center. "It is just surreal that this is the last time I'll have to make this drive and she'll be home with our family."

He said his wife's last words before she was put on a ventilator were, 'I'm coming back to my family,' and he put those words on his own social media so he could use them as motivation.

"That's the hope I held onto as you progressed," Jamal Chubb said to his wife. "It gave me hope every day to read it because that's what I knew you wanted to do, you wanted to come back."

Cierra Chubb said she was amazed at how her husband stepped up as a single dad to their three children, ages 7, 2 and nearly 4 months.

"Raising kids by yourself is just taxing," she said. "When you get married, you are never expecting to have to do that part on your own, it's a partnership and Jamal and I have always shared things equally."

"He's a very involved dad so I think this jump for him versus maybe your average guy wasn't that big, but with me being sick on top of it, has to have been exhausting to say the least," she said. "He's been a rock star the entire time."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back