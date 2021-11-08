Today is Monday November 08, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man pleads guilty in “snitch” beating

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 12:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man pleads guilty in “snitch” beatingTYLER — A Tyler case that saw multiple young men charged with beating a friend unconscious in March for being a “snitch” has had its first sentence handed down. According to our news partner KETK, 17-year-old Jesus Tinoco pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to four years in prison. The victim had reportedly called police after a man got into an argument with the victim’s sister, whom the man had been dating. Police ended up arresting the man on an outstanding warrant. The victim was later lured to Hillside Park, where the beating occurred. The cases of the other beating suspects remain pending, though one was arrested in July for capital murder in an unrelated case.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design