Man pleads guilty in “snitch” beating

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 12:13 pm

TYLER — A Tyler case that saw multiple young men charged with beating a friend unconscious in March for being a “snitch” has had its first sentence handed down. According to our news partner KETK, 17-year-old Jesus Tinoco pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to four years in prison. The victim had reportedly called police after a man got into an argument with the victim’s sister, whom the man had been dating. Police ended up arresting the man on an outstanding warrant. The victim was later lured to Hillside Park, where the beating occurred. The cases of the other beating suspects remain pending, though one was arrested in July for capital murder in an unrelated case.

