Big Bird reveals he has been vaccinated against COVID-19

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 9:43 am

To help excite and encourage children about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Sesame Street's Big Bird announced that he just got the shot and is feeling great about it.

"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!," Big Bird tweeted over the weekend, breaking a months-long hiatus on the social media site. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy."

The beloved character also revealed something he recently found out, which is "I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!"

Big Bird's vaccination announcement received an unexpected shout-out from President Joe Biden, who responded, "Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe."

Several happy parents also commended Big Bird, saying his words eased their children's worries about their upcoming vaccination appointments.

While the character has been entertaining kids for decades, Big Bird is technically six years old, which makes him eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine was authorized last week to be given to kids ages five to 11 by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For those who may be puzzled why the Sesame Street character has joined the ongoing conversation about pediatric vaccinations, Big Bird has, historically, been the go-to Muppet on vaccine PSAs. In 1972, he spoke about the importance of getting the measles vaccine, according to a resurfaced video shared by Muppet Wiki.

