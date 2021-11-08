Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ tops the box office with $71 million debut

Marvel's Eternals topped the weekend box office, debuting with an estimated $71 million in the U.S., despite tepid reviews.

Director Chloé Zhao's film, which boasts a large ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel and Kit Harington, hauled in $161.7 million globally over the weekend -- the second-largest worldwide debut of 2021, behind F9: The Fast Saga’s $163 million.

Dune dropped to second place after spending two weeks at number one. The futuristic adventure, also available to stream on HBO Max, delivered an estimated $7.6 million, bringing its domestic total gross to $83.9 million. Dune added an estimated $246.5 million overseas, bringing its combined worldwide tally to $330.4 million.

Third place went to No Time to Die, which grabbed an estimated $6.2 million in its fifth week of release. The latest James Bond film has now earned $143.2 million domestically and $524.3 million abroad for a combined worldwide total of $667.5 million.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage pulled up at number four, delivering an estimated $4.5 million in its sixth week of release. Its domestic tally now stands at $197 million and $227.6 million overseas, bringing its global box-office total to $424.6 million.

Rounding out the top five is the animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong, earning an estimated $3.6 million in its third week in theaters.

