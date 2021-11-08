Today is Monday November 08, 2021
Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths

Posted/updated on: November 8, 2021 at 7:50 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured. Flowers and votive candles surrounded NRG Park in Houston on Sunday as city officials said they were just starting to investigate how pandemonium started Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event headlined by rapper Travis Scott. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized.



