Today is Sunday November 07, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Houston has lowest average as gas prices jump nationwide

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2021 at 4:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP/Staff) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon — but that’s well above the figure in the Texas city that claims the lowest average price in the country. The price at the pump nationwide is $1.30 higher than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges. Across the U.S., the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.98 per gallon. According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 8 cents to $3.67 a gallon. That price is also $1.30 higher than a year ago.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design