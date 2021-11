TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2021 at 4:06 pm

TYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Longview maintenance plans to continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2204 in Kilgore between the US 259 Bypass and US 259 Business. Tyler maintenance crews plan to dig base failures at various locations on US 271 from Loop 323 to Harris Creek Bottom. Click here for the full rundown.

