Council to consider redistricting map

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2021 at 3:58 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview City Council will consider a proposed redistricting plan during their regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11. Redistricting is conducted to adjust the boundaries of City Council voting districts in accordance with changes to population distribution. Longview has six council districts with one council member elected from each district. The 2020 Census showed Longview’s population grew from 80,455 in 2010 to 81,638 in 2020. In general, the majority of the growth took place in the northern sections of Longview. Officials say the proposed redistricting map makes small changes to each of the six districts in an effort to maintain even distribution. Click here for more information.

