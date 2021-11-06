Today is Saturday November 06, 2021
Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson out against Nebraska with unspecified injury

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2021 at 6:26 pm
By ADAM RITTENBERG

Ohio State leading wide receiver Garrett Wilson will miss Saturday’s game at Nebraska with an unspecified injury.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day told Fox that the team hopes to get Wilson back for next week’s home game against Purdue.

Day said sophomore Julian Fleming and freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. will get increased playing time in place of Wilson, who leads Ohio State in receptions (43) and receiving yards (687) and ranks second behind Chris Olave in touchdown catches (6). Wilson recorded seven receptions for 82 yards last week against Penn State and did not appear to have any injury during the game.

Wilson posted a message to Twitter saying he’s “all good” and thanking people for wishing him well.

The junior from Austin, Texas, has 116 career receptions for 1,842 yards and 17 touchdowns during his three seasons with Ohio State.



