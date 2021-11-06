White Sox pick up $16 million option on reliever Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox are exercising their $16 million club option on reliever Craig Kimbrel, the team announced Saturday.

Kimbrel, a July trade-deadline acquisition, compiled a 5.09 ERA over the final two months of the season as the White Sox’s primary eighth-inning pitcher after sporting a 0.49 mark as the Chicago Cubs closer from April through July.

Right-hander Liam Hendriks has a long-term deal as the team’s closer.

The White Sox also declined the $6 million club option on infielder Cesar Hernandez for 2022.

