Aggies land verbal commitment from defensive tackle Walter Nolen, No. 1 recruit

By TOM VANHAAREN

Texas A&M got a commitment Saturday from the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 class — Walter Nolen.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive tackle from Powell, Tennessee, chose the Aggies over Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Michigan. He is the first No. 1 commit for coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff since joining Texas A&M.

Fisher signed five-star offensive tackle Kenyon Green, the No. 3 prospect in the 2019 class, and five-star defensive end Shemar Turner, the No. 14 recruit in the 2021 class.

Nolen had taken several visits to Texas A&M and was on campus for another visit Saturday when he committed. He was scheduled to take visits to other schools but decided he had seen enough.

In the spring, Nolen said he was planning on waiting until December to make a decision, but his timeline and top schools were altered as he went on. Texas A&M had emerged as a leader as he drew closer to the fall, and Fisher now has the best defensive tackle in the class.

The staff also got a commitment from ESPN 300 wide receiver Chris Marshall on Saturday. Marshall is the No. 109-ranked recruit overall and the No. 14 wide receiver out of Missouri City, Texas.

Nolen gives Texas A&M seven commits ranked within the top 10 of their respective positions. He is joined by the No. 1 pocket-passing quarterback in the class, Conner Weigman, the No. 7 defensive end, Malick Sylla, and the No. 8 offensive tackle, P.J. Williams, as the highest-ranked recruits in the class.

Before Nolen’s and Marshall’s commitments, Texas A&M had the No. 9 recruiting class overall. With both in the class, the Aggies have the fifth-most ESPN 300 commitments of any FBS program with 11.

