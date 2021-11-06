LWV honored with Half Mile of History marker

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2021 at 4:42 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler hosted a ceremony Saturday at Liberty Hall to unveil a new Half Mile of History marker honoring the League of Women Voters – Tyler/Smith County. According to a news release, LWV-T/SC, founded in 1950, “is recognized as a preeminent non-partisan grassroots public interest organization, producing guides for voters and get-out-the-vote activities. LWV-T/SC was nominated for its role in empowering residents to participate in American democracy.” According to the release, “The goal of the Half Mile of History program is to pay tribute to people, places, organizations, and events that have contributed to the rich history of Tyler and Smith County. The Half Mile of History is a permanent, outdoor, half-mile loop that surrounds the square in the heart of downtown Tyler.”

