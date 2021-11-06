Marshall police investigate shooting with multiple victims

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2021 at 4:10 pm

MARSHALL — Police in Marshall are investigating a predawn Saturday incident in which six people were shot, including one who was critically injured. Police say they got numerous 9-1-1 calls about the incident during an event in the 500 block of South Alamo Blvd. According to a news release, “Responding officers arrived at a chaotic scene with shots still being actively fired and located multiple gunshot victims. Over two hundred patrons were believed to be at the event at the time of the shooting.” Two victims have been discharged, and three others were listed in stable condition. Anyone with leads is asked to contact Sgt. Phillips at (903) 935-4543 or the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

