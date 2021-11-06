Today is Saturday November 06, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Prosecutor: Mother got financial help for son after killing

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2021 at 8:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – A prosecutor says a woman charged in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains decomposed for months inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but abandoned siblings, continued to receive government assistance on his behalf even after he was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend. Gloria Williams remains jailed after being charged with felony injury to a child by omission, injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, has been charged with murder. Williams’ court-appointed attorney says Williams doesn’t fully comprehend the severity of the charges she is facing. After Friday’s court hearing, Williams’ bonds now total $1.55 million.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design