Today is Saturday November 06, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Eight dead, numerous injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2021 at 8:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and numerous others are injured following a surge of the crowd during a performance by rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld music festival Friday night. The Houston fire chief told reporters that the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, which caused some people to panic. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries. The fire chief says 17 people were transported to hospitals, including 11 people who were in cardiac arrest. An estimated 50,000 people attended the festival. Drake had also joined Scott on-stage at the concert, which was live-streamed by Apple Music.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design