Ohio State suspends QB Jack Miller after impaired-driving arrest

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 6:15 pm

ByTOM VANHAAREN

Third-string Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller was suspended from the football team Friday following his arrest after allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired.

Miller, a redshirt freshman, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers Friday morning. According to the police report, Miller refused a Breathalyzer test and was also cited for driving in marked lanes. He was released from custody Friday and was issued a summons to appear in court for the offense.

Ohio State confirmed in a statement that Miller had been suspended but did not specify a length of time or parameters for the suspension.

Miller has attempted 14 passes this season, completing seven for 101 yards. He was dressed for Ohio State’s game against Penn State on Oct. 30 and went through warm-ups with starter C.J. Stroud and backups Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers.

