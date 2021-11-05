Gal Gadot is “very excited” to play the Evil Queen in a live-action ‘Snow White’

Gal Gadot is psyched to go from Wonder Woman to a witchy woman in an upcoming live-action big-screen retelling of Disney's Snow White: Gadot will be playing the Evil Queen opposite West Side Story stand-out Rachel Zegler in the title role.

Speaking with Variety at this week's premiere of her upcoming Netflix action movie Red Notice in Los Angeles, Gadot says she's "very, very excited" to play the poison apple-wielding baddie.

But while her iconic apple may be spoiled, don't expect the future Evil Queen to dish out any spoilers of her own.

When she was asked to give her best reading of "Mirror, Mirror on the wall..." the Israeli import balked. "Now!? No! Are you crazy?" she said, laughing. "I want you to come to the movies to see...the real thing."

As for why she wanted to play the baddie, Gal kept it safe there, too. "There is so much that I cannot share with you that will actually answer this question," she said, allowing, "the take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy."

The as-yet-untitled movie will be directed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Mark Webb, with La La Land's Marc Platt producing. The trade points out La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman's songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be writing new music for the film, which is expected to get underway in November of next year.

Red Notice hits Netflix on November 12.

