Grand jury clears 8 Austin police officers in gunman’s death

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 2:35 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – A grand jury has cleared eight Austin police officers in the 2018 fatal shooting of a gunman they were pursuing. The Travis County grand jury declined indictments in 21-year-old Aquantis Griffin’s death. Officers were sent to a chaotic scene outside an East Sixth Street nightclub where several fights had broken out and gunfire was reported. The gunfire drew several officers to an alley behind the club. There, Griffin was seen running toward the officers while brandishing a handgun. Police said the eight fired on him when he disregarded commands to drop the gun.

Go Back