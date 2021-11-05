Today is Friday November 05, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Grand jury clears 8 Austin police officers in gunman’s death

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 2:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A grand jury has cleared eight Austin police officers in the 2018 fatal shooting of a gunman they were pursuing. The Travis County grand jury declined indictments in 21-year-old Aquantis Griffin’s death. Officers were sent to a chaotic scene outside an East Sixth Street nightclub where several fights had broken out and gunfire was reported. The gunfire drew several officers to an alley behind the club. There, Griffin was seen running toward the officers while brandishing a handgun. Police said the eight fired on him when he disregarded commands to drop the gun.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design