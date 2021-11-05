Today is Friday November 05, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Convicted former nurse moved to Livingston facility

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 1:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Convicted former nurse moved to Livingston facilityLIVINGSTON — A former CHRISTUS nurse convicted of capital murder has been moved to a Southeast Texas prison to start his sentence. According to our news partner KETK, 37-year-old William George Davis was moved to the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, a facility that houses the state’s male death row inmates. Davis was found guilty October 19 by a Tyler jury and was sentenced to death shortly after that. An appeal is automatic in the case. Prosecutors said he killed patients at Tyler’s Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital by injecting them with air.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design