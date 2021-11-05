Convicted former nurse moved to Livingston facility

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2021 at 1:57 pm

LIVINGSTON — A former CHRISTUS nurse convicted of capital murder has been moved to a Southeast Texas prison to start his sentence. According to our news partner KETK, 37-year-old William George Davis was moved to the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, a facility that houses the state’s male death row inmates. Davis was found guilty October 19 by a Tyler jury and was sentenced to death shortly after that. An appeal is automatic in the case. Prosecutors said he killed patients at Tyler’s Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital by injecting them with air.

